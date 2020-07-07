New leak claims to show the front of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Screenshot by CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be released in August. After Samsung may have leaked the back of the phone on its Russian site last week, a new image shared on Twitter may give us a better look at the front of the forthcoming phone.

Released by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo, the new images claim to show off smaller bezels for the Note 20 Ultra, including a smaller cutout for the front camera.

A second tweet showed off the back of the phone, including the new camera layout, S Pen and a black back.

The new Note 20 series is expected to be unveiled on Aug. 5, with the phones available for purchase on Aug. 20. Three new phones are rumored: the Note 20, Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra.

Like the Galaxy S20 launch earlier this year, the Note line will seemingly be differentiated by screen size, with the Note 20 rumored to be between 6.4 and 6.7 inches, the Note 20 Plus will be at 6.9 inches and the Note 20 Ultra coming in at over 7 inches.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest leak.