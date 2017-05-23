Hipster photographers rejoice, this phone was made for you

Patrick Holland/CNET

If you want a Kodak Ektra, your time has come. The camera-centric phone aimed at those with an artsy side is now on sale.

The Ektra is a GSM unlocked phone (that works on AT&T and T-Mobile but not on CDMA networks like Verizon) and is available from Kodak and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for $400 or €359 which converts to £310 and AU$540.

For nearly 130 years, the name Kodak has been synonymous with photography. The company made a splash in January when it announced the Kodak Ektra -- named for the popular Ektra rangefinder camera from 1941.

Kodak says that its Ektra phone was designed for creative types who like to express themselves through pictures. We tested the Ektra back in January and it didn't fare too well with our reviewer. But Kodak went back to the drawing board and added a small mountain of software upgrades to improve the phone all-round. Those changes along with a generous price drop caught our attention.

We are in the process of testing the Ektra and its new software, so check back for an update to our review.

The Ektra runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with 32GB of storage. Here's a list of the software updates Kodak added.

Key additions

RAW + JPEG support

Enhanced low light performance

Better noise reduction

Improved autofocus

Better white balance and color saturation

Improved shutter speed performance

Improved Face Detection

Ability to toggle Auto Scene Detection on-and-off

Easier one-handed use -- Android touch buttons are disabled when in camera app

Visual shutter actuation

"How To" camera tutorial

Best TVs right now: The past year's best sets, all in one place.

Smart home compatibility tool: Find out what smart home platforms work with your existing kit and vice versa.