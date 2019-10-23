Maker of keyboard app Fleksy: Google upped age rating over middle finger emoji

Fleksy

Google's Play Store reportedly labeled the keyboard app Fleksy as being appropriate only for ages 12 and up because of a middle finger emoji, while Google's own Gboard app is rated suitable for all ages, despite containing the same emoji.

The Fleksy keyboard app has been available in the European Play Store for about eight years and had a rating of PEGI 3 (the equivalent to "E for Everyone" in the US) up until earlier this month, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. At that point, Google reportedly made the team change the rating to PEGI 12, with the specification of "Mild Swearing."

Google told the company behind the app that Fleksy contained content that wasn't appropriate for all ages, and included a screenshot of the middle finger emoji, according to emails provided to TechCrunch by Olivier Plante, CEO of Fleksy developer ThingThing. Google also apparently told ThingThing that it wants to push the rating higher.

ThingThing didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though the Gboard keyboard app also contains a middle finger, it's rated PEGI 3 in Europe and E for Everyone in the US. Plante said Google didn't respond when he pointed out that the middle finger emoji was found on both Fleksy's and Gboard's keyboards and asked that the rating be dropped back to PEGI 3, TechCrunch reported, leading Plante to accuse Google of anti-competitive behavior.

