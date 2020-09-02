JBL's new headphones and Bluetooth speakers add battery life and wireless charging

Enlarge Image JBL

As it does most years, JBL announced several new products at the IFA trade show in Berlin, which is taking place in-person and virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new products include additions to its true-wireless headphones and portable speaker lines along with some new models in its PartyBox speaker collection. Here's a quick look at the new products, all of which will be released this fall.

Enlarge Image JBL

Portable speakers

JBL Xtreme 3 ($350, which converts to about £260 or AU$470): The latest JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker has improved sound quality with four upgraded drivers and two bass radiators. It delivers 15 hours of battery life. Available in November.

($350, which converts to about £260 or AU$470): The latest JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker has improved sound quality with four upgraded drivers and two bass radiators. It delivers 15 hours of battery life. JBL Go 3 ($40): The new pocket-sized speaker features a new "edgy" look as well as new color options with 5 hours of battery life. Available in October.

($40): The new pocket-sized speaker features a new "edgy" look as well as new color options with 5 hours of battery life. JBL Clip 4 ($70): JBL has also redesigned its next-generation Clip speaker and raised its price by $10. Battery life is up to 10 hours and the integrated carabiner returns. Available in December.

($70): JBL has also redesigned its next-generation Clip speaker and raised its price by $10. Battery life is up to 10 hours and the integrated carabiner returns. JBL PartyBox On-The-Go ($300): Offers all the benefits of the JBL PartyBox series in a portable package. With a padded shoulder strap, 6 hours of battery life and a wireless microphone, JBL says the speaker offers "huge sound and the ultimate portability." Available in October.

($300): Offers all the benefits of the JBL PartyBox series in a portable package. With a padded shoulder strap, 6 hours of battery life and a wireless microphone, JBL says the speaker offers "huge sound and the ultimate portability." JBL PartyBox 310 ($500): JBL bills this new speaker as the ultimate portable party machine with 18 hours of battery life and smooth-glide wheels and a built-in handle "so you can take the party anywhere." Available in October.

Headphones

JBL Club Pro Plus ($200): Featuring active noise cancellation and wireless charging, the Club Pro Plus is the first true wireless in-ear headphone in the Club line. It's rated for 8 hours of battery life with three extra charges from the case. There's a quick-charge feature as well as customizable audio via the My JBL Headphone app. Powered by 6.8mm dynamic drivers, it's IPX4 water-resistant and has a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in. For calls, it has dual microphones with noise reduction technology to muffle background noise. Each bud works independently of the other. Available Oct. 25.

($200): Featuring active noise cancellation and wireless charging, the Club Pro Plus is the first true wireless in-ear headphone in the Club line. It's rated for 8 hours of battery life with three extra charges from the case. There's a quick-charge feature as well as customizable audio via the My JBL Headphone app. Powered by 6.8mm dynamic drivers, it's IPX4 water-resistant and has a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in. For calls, it has dual microphones with noise reduction technology to muffle background noise. Each bud works independently of the other. JBL Endurance PEAK II ($200): Designed for athletes, the Endurance Peak II features 30 hours of combined battery life (6 hours for the buds with four extra charges from the case), independent earbud connectivity and a waterproof design (IPX7).