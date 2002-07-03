IXEurope closes fourth round

IXEurope announced Monday that it closed the second part of a $19 million fourth round. Original investors European Acquisition Capital and Banc of America Equity Partners contributed $11.8 million, which adds to the $7.2 million the company raised from RWE Industrial Solutions last May. The Europe-based provider of Internet datacenter and hosting services has now raised a total of $118 million in funding.

IXEurope will use the financing to support its operations until it reaches profitability in 2003 and to selectively expand in Europe. The company operates seven datacenters in European cities that include London, Frankfurt, D?sseldorf, Paris and Nice.