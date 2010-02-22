CNET también está disponible en español.

iTunes App Store opens in 13 more countries

Apple has opened new iTunes App Stores in 13 new countries.

Last week, Apple announced that iPhone OS developers can distribute their apps to customers in 13 more countries than were previously allowed via the iTunes App Store. This is a boon for developers, increasing the App Store's reach from 77 countries up to 90.

The new countries are:

  • Armenia
  • Botswana
  • Bulgaria
  • Jordan
  • Kenya
  • Macedonia
  • Madagascar
  • Mali
  • Mauritius
  • Niger
  • Senegal
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda

Developers must manually log in to iTunes Connect to view and update the countries where their apps are available for sale.

