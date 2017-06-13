Is this the rumored 10th-anniversary iPhone 8?

Enlarge Image kamikasky/ Reddit

We're looking at the front and back housing for Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone 8, according to Reddit user kamikasky. Kamikasky shared the leaked images on Imgur and Reddit Monday, saying they came from "a friend in the industry." Kamikasky added that manufacturers in China received these components last week and that the phone might get wireless charging as a new feature.

We wrote earlier this month that the next iPhone could have a stainless steel and glass body. If the photo above really is the 10th-anniversary model, it certainly seems to confirm that design.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.