Is this the rumored 10th-anniversary iPhone 8?

We're looking at the front and back housing for Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone 8, according to Reddit user kamikasky. Kamikasky shared the leaked images on Imgur and Reddit Monday, saying they came from "a friend in the industry." Kamikasky added that manufacturers in China received these components last week and that the phone might get wireless charging as a new feature.
We wrote earlier this month that the next iPhone could have a stainless steel and glass body. If the photo above really is the 10th-anniversary model, it certainly seems to confirm that design.
Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
Apple
All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.
-
Jun 13Is this the rumored 10th-anniversary iPhone 8?
-
Jun 13The Apple car is dead. Long live the Apple self-driving car system
-
Jun 12iPad Pro review: Apple's tablet wants to be your everything
-
Jun 10Shoot like a pro with the iPhone