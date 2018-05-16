Feast your eyes on the iPhone X Tesla, a case so crazy it comes with its own phone

Caviar

Maybe you think the iPhone X is too boring, or maybe you think it isn't expensive enough. Luckily for you, Russian accessory maker Caviar is selling its own custom iPhone X, the iPhone X Tesla, for $4,587 (that's about £3,398 or AU$6,103).

What's unique about this phone versus a normal iPhone X? It can harness the power of the sun through solar-powered charging. Other than that the iPhone X Tesla is basically a super premium case (with gold accents and carbon fiber) that comes pre-attached to an iPhone X.

The phone comes with a certificate of authenticity and one-year warranty. The phone ships for free, and Caviar says the transaction is accompanied by a personal consultant and you only pay after a detailed inspection (whatever that means). The $4.5K price tag gets you the 64GB iPhone X model, but you can pay $4,829 for 256GB (converts to £3,578 or AU$6,425).

Enlarge Image Caviar

The iPhone X Tesla is limited to 999 units. Caviar says that the first iPhone X Tesla is going to Elon Musk, the man behind the company Tesla. Caviar claims that Tesla's work on renewable energy and batteries inspired the phone's solar charging.

It's not clear if the solar panel on the back inhibits the iPhone X's wireless charging, but Caviar does claim it retains the IP67 dust and water resistance. CNET reached out to Caviar and will update when we hear back.

Apple and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Via Apple Insider)