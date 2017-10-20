Esto también se puede leer en español.

iPhone launch X-pectations: 2-3 million units, per KGI

Noted analyist Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone X might be hard to find at first.

 James Martin/CNET

As predicted, the upcoming iPhone X looks like it might be in limited supply.

A morning report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) now says that there will be somewhere between 2-3 million iPhone X models available at launch in two weeks. Previous reports suggested shortages based on supplies of components related to the new front-facing TrueDepth camera and its infrared dot-projecting technology.

The new report also suggests circuit boards for the new antenna and wide-angle camera might be limited, too. KGI says that supplies will ramp up later in November.

The iPhone X goes on sale Nov. 3, but maybe it's best to mentally prepared to get it a lot later than that.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

