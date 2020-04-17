iPhone SE: Apple Store returns as preorders open

Apple's online store returned after a few hours of downtime early Friday, as the $399 iPhone SE went up for preorder.
The Cupertino, California, company unveiled a new iPhone SE, which has a 4.7-inch display, on Wednesday as a follow-up to the original 2016 iPhone SE -- an iPhone for the budget-conscious buyer or those who just prefer their devices to be compact.
When the new SE appears on the store, you'll have a choice of three colors (black, white and Product Red) and three storage options (64GB for $399, 128GB for $449 and 256GB for $549). International prices start at £419 and AU$749. Proceeds from the Product Red version will support coronavirus relief efforts.
