Angela Lang/CNET

Fewer iPhone owners are trading in their old handset for a new Apple phone, according to a report by BankMyCell, a site that lets you sell your used phone and upgrade to a new one. BankMyCell collected data from over 38,000 people during valuation and trade-in since Oct. 2018 to track Apple brand loyalty during the upgrade cycle. It found iPhone retention was down 15.2% compared to Mar. 2018.

Samsung loyalty was higher, BankMyCell said, with 26% of people trading in their iPhone X moving onto another brand while just 7.7% of Galaxy S9 users switched over to an iPhone and 92.3% remained on the Android operating system.

In June 2019, 18% of iPhone trade-ins switched to a Samsung phone, it said.

Using data from other companies to complement its own findings, BankMyCell said iPhone loyalty is at its lowest since 2011, sitting at 73% compared to the all-time high of 92% in 2017.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, Kantar reported that during the quarter to June 2019, iOS accounted for 36% of phone sales in the US, down 2.4 percent from the same quarter last year. Android phone sales were up 2.5% to 61% of all sales.

Gartner also reported phone shipments are seeing their worst decline ever, estimating that global shipments will fall by 68 million devices this year.