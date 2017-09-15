iPhone 8 and Watch Series 3 shipping dates slip on certain models

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Early this morning Apple launched preorders for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 and so far demand has mildly outstripped supply.

With an original delivery date set for September 22, several versions of the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 are now listed as "Shipping in 3-4 weeks" while only certain configurations of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have slipped 1-2 to weeks.

The Watch Series 3 and iPhone 8/8Plus arrive in Apple stores on September 22. Supply in stores for in-demand new products can initially be constrained, but Apple typically has limited quantities of new products available in stores each day on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Best Buy and cell-phone carriers will also be selling the iPhone 8/8 Plus and Best Buy is currently taking preorders with seemingly no shipping delays listed.

Despite its higher price the upcoming iPhone X, due to ship on November 3 with preorders starting on October 27, is initially expected to be much harder to get, with shipping dates slipping several weeks.

As for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the 64GB version seems to be readily available. Where we're seeing the short delays is for the 256GB versions, particularly for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Meanwhile, the Watch Series 3 with cellular may prove to be very hard to get, particularly the 42mm models.