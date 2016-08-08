iPhone 7 may sport pressure-sensitive home button, Space Black paint job

1:03 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The iPhone 7 is likely to debut in another month, and rumors about its features continue to pour in.

Apple is planning to revamp the home button to use pressure-sensitive technology, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Instead of offering a physical button that you press down to trigger an action, the new iPhone 7 will feature a non-physical button that vibrates to let you know you've touched it. This rumor was also tipped off by Japanese blog site Makotakara in late July.

The latest report reaffirms the long-running rumors that Apple's next iPhone will offer only modest changes. With the iPhone sales on a downslide over the past few quarters, Apple needs something big to draw in buyers.

Another much-rumored feature also served up by Bloomberg's sources is a dual-camera system for the iPhone 7 Plus.

The dual cameras on the larger-screened iPhone would create brighter, more detailed photos, according to someone who snapped some shots with a prototype of the new phone. The dual sensors would each take their own photos, which then merge into a single image. This would allow your zoomed-in photos to retain better clarity and produce sharper images under low-light conditions, the source said.

The new iPhones, according to Bloomberg, will also ditch the traditional 3.5mm audio jack, another rumor that's been making the rounds. In its place would be a second speaker, giving the iPhone stereo speakers for the first time. Instead of using audio cables that plug into the traditional jack, people would use wireless headphones and speakers or ones that plug into the Lightning port. Adapters would likely be available that would let you continue to use your existing audio accessories.

Finally, the iPhone 7 will come in a new Space Black color, 9to5Mac reported Monday, basing its info on a series of leaked photos. If true, Space Black would mimic the same color available for the Apple Watch.

As always, rumors like these should be taken with a grain of salt. We'll discover the actual features and specs of the iPhone 7 when Apple hosts its launch event in September as anticipated. Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.