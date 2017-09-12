Phones

iPhone 6S, 7 and SE get $50 to $100 price cuts

The iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7Plus and SE remain on sale at new, lower prices. Are they good deals?

apple-legacy-iphone-pricingEnlarge Image

If you don't need the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, the rest of Apple's phones are getting cheaper.

 David Katzmaier/CNET

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are the most expensive iPhones ever. But the price cuts on Apple's older models is more extensive, too. Now you can get the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for $100 less, and the iPhone SE for $50 less.

screen-shot-2017-09-12-at-2-19-11-pm
50
iPhone 8 and iPhone X unveiled: Pictures, photos from the Apple event
More from Apple's event

While it's normal for the previous year's iPhones to get a price cut, the fact that the 2015 iPhone 6S and 6S Plus remain in the line will add an interesting new wrinkle for bargain hunters. 

Fear not, those 2015 and 2016 iPhone will run Apple's upcoming iOS 11 and AR Kit (augmented reality). Also, they seem pretty affordable compared to the iPhone X, which starts at $999. 

Not every configuration of those older iPhones is still available. The Product Red Editions seem to be gone, as are the 256GB version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone X: Packed with new features
1:56

Here's a closer look at the price drops:

iPhone price drops

Model Capacity New price Previous price Price drop
iPhone 7 Plus 32GB $669 $769 $100

128GB $769 $869 $100

256GB No longer sold $969 n/a
iPhone 7 32GB $549 $649 $100

128GB $649 $749 $100

256GB No longer sold $849 n/a
iPhone 6S Plus 32GB $549 $649 $100

128GB $649 $749 $100
iPhone 6S 32GB $449 $549 $100

128GB $549 $649 $100
iPhone SE 32GB $349 $399 $50

128GB $449 $499 $50
Apple
Next Article: iPhone X widens the gap between tech haves and have-nots