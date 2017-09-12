Enlarge Image David Katzmaier/CNET

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are the most expensive iPhones ever. But the price cuts on Apple's older models is more extensive, too. Now you can get the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for $100 less, and the iPhone SE for $50 less.

While it's normal for the previous year's iPhones to get a price cut, the fact that the 2015 iPhone 6S and 6S Plus remain in the line will add an interesting new wrinkle for bargain hunters.

Fear not, those 2015 and 2016 iPhone will run Apple's upcoming iOS 11 and AR Kit (augmented reality). Also, they seem pretty affordable compared to the iPhone X, which starts at $999.

Not every configuration of those older iPhones is still available. The Product Red Editions seem to be gone, as are the 256GB version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Here's a closer look at the price drops: