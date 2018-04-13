If you thought the iPhone X was pricey, this year's iPhone could take it up a notch.

Apple's flagship iPhone for 2018 is predicted to cost $1,100 (which converts to about £770 and AU$1,415) according to UBS analysts Steven Milunovich and Benjamin Wilson (via Business Insider). That's about $100 over the iPhone X's $999 price tag. The report adds that the iPhone X may be selling worse than anticipated, possibly due to the phone's high price.

The cost of owning the most premium smartphones is going up, widening a gap between mobile haves and have-nots. An even pricier iPhone for 2018 would underscore the continuing divide, pricing cost-conscious buyers out of certain innovations.

To counterbalance the rising price of the most premium iPhone in the line, USB analysts suggest that Apple might release relatively cheaper alternatives -- like how the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus seemed like a steal when they released alongside the iPhone X -- in addition to discounting older models, like last year's iPhones and the iPhone SE.

According to the report, Apple's strategy could look something like this:

"Cascade top-of-the-line features down the price curve (screen size, camera, etc)"

"Move premium customers up the price curve with moderately higher prices"

"Establish higher price bands based on new features while tapping into lower-end markets with older devices"

Apple is rumored to release three new iPhones in September, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI analyst: 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones thought to be the iPhone X successor and its larger "Plus" model, as well as a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. Apple is also rumored to release an iPhone SE 2.

If the UBS analysts' prediction holds true, it's possible that the new OLED iPhones would cost $1,100 or more -- keep in mind that the iPhone X with the most storage already costs $1,149 (or £1,149 and AU$1,829). But at the same time the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and iPhone SE may give buyers a cheaper alternative.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

