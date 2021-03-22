iPhone 13 could launch in late September, report says

Apple's new iPhone 13 is on track for a September launch, according to supply chain information obtained by MacRumors. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told MacRumors that the iPhone 13 models are slotted for the third week of the month, but that the date could get pushed to early October.

"We have gotten more detailed reads from our supply chain checks for iPhone 13 builds with this next iPhone launch coming out of Cupertino in the late September timeframe," Ives said in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

CNET reached out to Apple and we'll update when we hear back.

September is more or less the month we usually expect an Apple event -- even though COVID-19 caused some release reshuffling last year -- and rumors around the new phones have been ramping up this month.