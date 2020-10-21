iPhone 12 wireless charging: What we know about how it works

Apple

At a virtual event last week, Apple revealed the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new phones will have 5G capabilities and a new design, and will start at $699 for the Mini. We also now know that the iPhone 12 will feature wireless charging, as every iPhone has integrated that since the iPhone 8. Apple has also introduced a magnetic iPhone MagSafe charger, which uses magnetic pins to connect the charging cable with the device.

The MagSafe charger delivers up to 15 watts of power to your phone. It's in the form of a magnetic attachment system for different accessories, which can snap onto the back of your phone, including cases. If you have an Apple Watch, Apple also showed off a MagSafe Duo charger that can charge both your watch and iPhone at the same time. Soon, third-party accessories from Belkin will be available too, including a car mount and a multicharger dock, Apple executives said during the event.

The iPhone 12 also has magnetic positioning, which moves the phone to the right position on the charging pad. You can check out all of the MagSafe accessories you can purchase for the iPhone 12, and learn more about how MagSafe technology works in the phone.

Another area of speculation had been whether the new iPhones would have reverse charging -- when a phone that can be charged wirelessly can also act as the charging station and be used to charge another device wirelessly. Competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the OnePlus 8 Pro have wireless and reverse wireless charging. But this feature is not included in the iPhone 12.

