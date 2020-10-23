CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

iPhone 12 launch Tom Holland's Nathan Drake Apple Express iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment Stimulus negotiations status update AOC plays Among Us
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

iPhone 12 teardowns offer inside peek of Apple's latest phones

The video shows how much thinner the iPhone 12's display is, as well as the MagSafe technology.

,
Listen
- 00:37
iPhone 12 5G red

The new iPhone 12.

 Screenshot/CNET

An iPhone 12 teardown released Thursday reveals all the parts of Apple's 5G device. While the video isn't in English, it compares the iPhone 12 to last year's iPhone 11. Its OLED display is much thinner than the iPhone 11 display, 9To5Mac noted. The video also shows the 2,815mAh battery capacity and MagSafe system.

The iPhone 12's new ceramic phone screen is tougher than glass, according to Apple, and it'll be the first iPhone with 5G.

Another teardown by iFixit Friday also examined the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's insides, showing off the cameras, LIDAR sensor and a "surprising" lack of differences between the two phones.

The iPhone 12 is on sale as of Oct. 23 for $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro will cost you $999.

Check out the iPhone 12 teardown video below.

See also