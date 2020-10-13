CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone 12 specs vs. iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR: All the iPhones you can still buy new

With the release of the new iPhone 12, Apple has discounted its past iPhone models. Here's how they compare now.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

 Angela Lang/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

During a virtual event Tuesday, Apple announced its lineup of iPhone 12 phones after a month-long postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are four new devices altogether: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the various memory configurations, the phones range from $729 (£699, AU$1,199) to as much as $1,399 (£1,399, AU$2,369) off-contract, but all models have 5G connectivity, the A14 Bionic chip and multiple rear cameras.

Because of these latest devices, Apple reduced the prices of its older iPhone models that it still sells new. This includes the iPhone 11 from last year and the iPhone XR from 2018. The iPhone SE, which the company unveiled earlier in April, is still the same price. Also keep in mind that while these iPhones launched with previous versions of iOS, all these devices are compatible with the latest iOS 14 software update.

To see their hardware differences, check out the spec chart below. The unlocked prices are current as of Oct. 13. And note that the 256GB memory capacity of the iPhone XR is no longer available from Apple and is unlisted. For more information on all of the iPhone news today, check out CNET's full coverage of Apple's event.

iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR specs


Apple iPhone 12 iPhone 11 Apple iPhone SE (2020) iPhone XR
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels 4.7-inch LCD; 1,334x750 pixels 6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels
Pixel density 460ppi 326ppi 326ppi 326ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in 5.94x2.98x0.33 in 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.78oz; 164g 6.84 oz; 194g 5.22 oz; 148g 6.8oz; 194g
Mobile software iOS 14 iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 12
Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed
Expandable storage No None No None
Battery Not disclosed, but Apple claims 15 hours of video playback Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR Not disclosed, but Apple claims it has the same battery life as iPhone 8 Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus
Fingerprint sensor No (Face ID) No (Face ID) Home button No (Face ID)
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
Price off-contract (USD) $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB) $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB), $749 (256GB) $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $499 (64GB), $549 (128GB)
Price (GBP) £799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB) £599 (64GB), £649 (128GB), £749 (256GB) £399 (64GB), £499 (128GB), £549 (256GB) £499 (64GB), £549 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$999 (64GB), AU$1,079 (128GB), AU$1,249 (256GB) AU$679 (64GB), AU$759 (128GB), AU$929 (256GB) AU$849 (64GB), AU$929 (128GB)

*Prices as of Oct. 13.

