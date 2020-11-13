All the iPhone 12 specs people are talking about: Battery, cameras, price

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini are all now on sale. Our reviewers called the new model "one of our highest-rated phones of all time," stacked with new features (Read how the iPhone 11 compares to the iPhone 12 here.)

We now know all of the different specs of each iPhone 12 model (or, you can find the iPhone 12 specs in a chart here). Here's everything you need to know before you decide which iPhone 12 to buy.

Read more: iPhone 12 review: One of our highest-rated phones of all time

iPhone 12

Patrick Holland/CNET

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 starts at $799 (£799, AU$1,349), and is available to buy now. Here are all the iPhone 12 specs:

Available in black, while, red, green and blue

Ceramic shield better drop performance

OLED Super Retina XDR

A14 Bionic chip

5G capabilities

Dual camera (12 megapixels) with an f2.4 ultrawide and f1.6 wide, Night Mode available on all cameras and night time lapse

Wireless charging

Offers 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

Now playing: Watch this: Our in-depth review of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

screenshot/Apple

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini has almost all the same specs as the iPhone 12 -- it's just smaller and lighter. It starts at $699 (£699, AU$1,199).

Available in black, while, red, green and blue

Ceramic Shield protection with four times better drop performance

OLED Super Retina XDR

A14 Bionic chip

5G capabilities

Dual camera (12 megapixels) with an f2.4 ultrawide and f1.6 wide, Night Mode available on all cameras and night time lapse

Wireless charging (no charger or earphone ports)



Offers 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 12 Mini review: There's a lot to like for a phone...

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

James Martin/CNET

Apple's two higher-end devices are the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch Pro Max, which start at $999 (£999, AU$1,699) and $1,099 (£1,099, AU$1,849), respectively. You can buy them both now. Here's what you can expect from these two phones:

Stainless steel bands

Available in silver, graphic, gold and Pacific blue

Three rear-facing cameras

Lidar

The 12 Pro has a telephoto lens with a optical zoom of 2.5x

The Pro Max has a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

Both phones offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options