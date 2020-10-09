iPhone 12 price and release date detail may have just been revealed in a major leak

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's official event is next Tuesday, but possible leaks about the next iPhone -- widely expected to be called the iPhone 12 -- continue to come out. Leaker Kang posted on Chinese social media site Weibo that there will be four models of iPhones that range in price from $699 to $1,099, according to The Verge.

The models include an iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display, which starts at $699 and will be available for preorder on Nov. 6 or 7 with retail availability of Nov. 13 or 14. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will start at $799 and be available to preorder on Oct. 16 or 17, with release on Oct. 23 or 24. Both models come with storage options ranging from 64 gigabytes to 256GB.

The higher-end models include the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, which costs $999 and include a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom and a lidar sensor for depth tracking, similar to the new iPad Pros. Preorders reportedly begin on Oct. 16 or 17, with release on Oct. 23 or 24. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099, and include the lidar sensor and a telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. It'll be available for preorder on Nov. 13 or 14, with a release date on Nov. 20 or 21. Both models will storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

Kang also notes that Apple will sell a HomePod Mini for $99, as well as introduce a MagSafe charger, using the same branding as the magnetic charging cables found in its older MacBook laptops.

An Apple spokesman wasn't immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

