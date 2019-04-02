iPhone 11 could get two-way charging and bigger battery

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the next-gen iPhone will support two-way charging. This means the next iPhone could share some battery juice with other iPhones or the new AirPods via its wireless charging case. If Kuo's predictions are true, it shows Apple catching up to Samsung, whose newest Galaxy S10 phones can charge other devices like the Galaxy Buds earbuds and the Galaxy Watch Active.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo also predicts that the 2019 iPhones will have larger batteries and, in turn, even better battery life. Obviously these are just rumors, but Kuo has a decent track record of reporting features on future Apple products. Being able to charge your AirPods on the back of your phone could be a beautiful thing.
For more rumors, check out our in-depth iPhone 11 rumor roundup.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
