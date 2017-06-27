The iPhone turns 10: A look back

The original iPhone hit stores on June 29, 2007 -- and the world hasn't been the same since.

If that sounds like hyperbole, consider this: You're probably reading this on an iPhone or its chief rival, an Android phone. You've seen countless photos or videos in the past 24 hours -- on social media, on TV news -- that were shot on an iPhone. Social media and messaging, meanwhile, wouldn't be nearly as powerful or universal if it hadn't been supersized on mobile, cut free from the shackles of the desktop computer.

Remember point-and-shoot cameras, dashboard GPS units, camcorders, PDAs and, yes, even the iPod? Those were just some of the gadget categories that either disappeared altogether or ended up reduced to niche status thanks to the ubiquity of the iPhone and the modern phones that it pioneered.

And Apple itself is the most valuable company in the world right now, with a market cap of about three quarters of a trillion dollars, thanks mostly to the success of the iPhone.

With that in mind, let's take a look back to where it all began a decade ago. (And note that much of this content was first published in January of this year, to mark the tenth anniversary of the iPhone's unveiling on January 9, 2007.)

