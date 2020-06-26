iOS 14 drives TikTok to stop grabbing info from users' clipboards, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok will reportedly stop reading content on users' clipboards, after a new feature in Apple's iOS 14 revealed just how often the social video app does so. The feature informs users when apps are copying and pasting text from their clipboards, and TikTok appeared to be a major offender, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

"Hey @tiktok_us, why do you paste from my clipboard every time I type a LETTER in your comment box? Shout out to iOS 14 for shining a light on this HUGE invasion of privacy," one user commented on Twitter.

Hey @tiktok_us, why do you paste from my clipboard every time I type a LETTER in your comment box? Shout out to iOS 14 for shining a light on this HUGE invasion of privacy. inb4 they say it was a "bug" pic.twitter.com/MHv10PmzZS — Maxel (@MaxelAmador) June 25, 2020

TikTok didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment, but a representative told The Telegraph that the alert is being "triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behavior." The representative reportedly added: "We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam feature to eliminate any potential confusion." It's not clear if TikTok will also update its Android app.

Back in March, TikTok reportedly told The Telegraph that it would stop the app from grabbing content from users' clipboards, but iOS 14 revealed that TikTok still hadn't done so.