iOS 13's FaceTime will apparently fake eye contact

Apple is trying to make video calls a little more intimate, it seems.

Apple's FaceTime video chats might feel more real soon.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's third iOS 13 developer beta adds a FaceTime feature that'll fake eye contact during video calls, according to app designer Mike Rundle. Toggling the FaceTime Attention Correction setting makes it look like you're looking directly into the camera, even though you're really looking at the screen and the person you're talking to.

Rundle apparently tested the feature with podcaster Will Sigmon.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

