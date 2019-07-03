Apple's third iOS 13 developer beta adds a FaceTime feature that'll fake eye contact during video calls, according to app designer Mike Rundle. Toggling the FaceTime Attention Correction setting makes it look like you're looking directly into the camera, even though you're really looking at the screen and the person you're talking to.
Rundle apparently tested the feature with podcaster Will Sigmon.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: iOS 13's FaceTime will apparently fake eye contact
