Instagram's Explore page will now feature ads

James Martin/CNET

Instagram is finding new ways to place ads throughout its platform. The social media site said Wednesday that it'll start putting ads on its Explore page.

Explore shows users photos and videos that match their interests to help them find new accounts. More than half of Instagram accounts use Explore each month, the company says. In addition, 80% of Instagram's 1 billion users follow a business.



"Brands are an important part of the Instagram experience for people," Instagram said in a blog post. "Whether it's shopping, catching up on stories or discovering the latest trends, we see people actively looking to connect with brands they like."

That's why the company says it'll roll out ads on Explore over the next few months. After you click on a photo or video in Explore, you may start seeing ads as you continue to browse.

eMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson says she expects advertisers to quickly adopt the new ad placement.

"Instagram advertising is very popular, and Explore will open up a pipeline of valuable new ad inventory," she said.

WhatsApp -- which, like Instagram, is owned by Facebook -- said last year it would start putting ads in its Status feature. Instagram also shows ads in its Stories feature and on its main feed.