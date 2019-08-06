CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Instagram wants to work with memers after purging accounts

The social media company is hiring someone to work with "digital media publishers."

instagram-logo-3

Instagram wants to work more closely with meme accounts.

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Instagram is apparently looking to strengthen its relationship with meme accounts. The photo and video sharing site posted a job description last week for a strategic partner manager who will work with "emerging digital media publishers." The listing comes after Instagram reportedly suspended dozens of meme accounts last month for violating its terms of service.  

As part of the role, the strategic partner manager will find and plan initiatives with up-and-coming media publishers such as meme accounts, according to the job posting. They'll also strengthen relationships with publishers and help them be successful on the platform. 

Instagram has faced backlash for purging meme accounts. After permanently suspending accounts in July, users started petitions to have their accounts reinstated. Instagram also shut down several accounts in December.

Next Article: Back-to-school deals keep heating up: Get the brand new MacBook Air for $900