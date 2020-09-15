Instagram launches automatic captions for IGTV to promote accessibility

Instagram

Instagram on Tuesday launched AI-powered automatic video captions for IGTV, part of an effort to make the platform more accessible to all users. The feature is currently available in 16 languages.

Users will automatically see the captions if their volume is turned all the way down. They can turn on captions via settings, or from an in-video dropdown menu. This feature can be helpful for people with hearing loss, which impacts around 466 million people around the world, according to the World Health Organization.

This is the latest step Instagram has taken to promote accessibility in its products. In 2018, the company rolled out automatic alternative text, which allows people with visual impairments to hear descriptions of photos through their screen reader while using Feed, Explore and Profile. Instagram also simultaneously launched custom alternative text, allowing users to add stronger descriptions of their photos when uploading, which people using screen readers are then able to hear.

Instagram launched IGTV, its standalone app for videos from creators, in 2018. The service is also accessible via the main Instagram app. As Instagram continues to compete for users' attention against the likes of TikTok, the company last month unveiled Reels, its short-form video feature.