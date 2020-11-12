Instagram introduces new tabs to make it easier to find short videos and shop

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook-owned photo service Instagram is doubling down on short-form videos and online shopping.

On Thursday, the social network said it's adding two new tabs to Instagram's home page to make it easier for users to find short-form videos known as Reels and products they might be interested in buying on the platform. The tabs will appear at the bottom of the app's home screen. A shopping bag icon is the new tab for shopping. The icon that looks like a video with a play button is the new tab for Reels.

Instagram

Instagram has been adding new features to its service to keep users on its platforms as it competes with other platforms such as short-form video app TikTok. Instagram launched a TikTok competitor called Reels within the app in August, but the feature doesn't appear to be a major threat to TikTok's growth. Facebook hasn't shared any data about how many people use Instagram Reels. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in October during the company's quarterly earnings call they're encouraged by the results the social network is seeing with Reels but it's still early.

"We don't take these changes lightly - we haven't updated Instagram's home screen in a big way for

quite a while. But how people create and enjoy culture has changed, and the biggest risk to Instagram is

not that we change too fast, but that we don't change and become irrelevant," Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a statement.

Users will find personalized recommendations in the new shop tab along with videos and new products.