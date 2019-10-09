Instagram could soon let you send direct messages on desktop

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

You may soon be able to use Instagram Direct to ping one or more people on desktop. Tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted about the rumored feature on Tuesday, along with screenshots of what Direct for desktop could look like.

Instagram is working on Direct for the desktop website pic.twitter.com/2Yc0T94wh1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 9, 2019

According to Wong, Direct for desktop web would resemble its Messenger counterpart by showing a list of users and messages on the left hand side and individual conversations on the other side of the page. Users will also be able to open up another tab on the right to see message information such as a list of members in a conversation, according to the screenshots.

Currently, Instagram's web version allows users to scroll through their feeds and carry out other mobile app functions such as commenting and liking, but they can't yet send direct messages.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.