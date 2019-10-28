Instagram expands ban on images that depict self-harm or suicide

Angela Lang/CNET

Instagram is prohibiting more types of images related to self-harm or suicide. The photo-sharing social app will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide, such as drawings, memes and graphic images from films or comics.

In February, Facebook-owned Instagram banned all graphic images of self-harm, such as cutting, and also said it would prevent nongraphic content, such as images of healed scars, from showing up in search, hashtags and the explore tab. Following the change, Instagram has "removed, reduced the visibility of, or added sensitivity screens" to more than 834,000 pieces of content, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Sunday in a blog post.

The decision aims to "strike the difficult balance between allowing people to share their mental health experiences while also protecting others from being exposed to potentially harmful content," Mosseri said.

The policies expand on measures Mosseri discussed in an op-ed in the Daily Telegraph in February, in which he said he'd do more to protect vulnerable users from seeing content promoting self-harm or suicide. The piece touched on the death of British teenager Molly Russell, who took her life in 2017. Russell had used Instagram to engage with and post content about depression and suicide, leading her family to blame the social network for her death.

Instagram may also now remove images that "include associated materials or methods" related to self-harm and suicide, and accounts sharing this type of content won't be recommended in search or other parts of the app, the company said.

If you're struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, here are 13 suicide and crisis intervention hotlines you can use to get help.

You can also call these numbers:

US: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

UK: The Samaritans can be reached at 116 123.

AU: Lifeline can be reached at 13 11 14.