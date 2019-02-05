In Qualcomm-Apple fight, judge limits scope of damages

Angela Lang/CNET

Qualcomm can't seek damages from Apple for patent infringement before a lawsuit involving the two companies was filed in 2017, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

The decision came following Apple's request to block Qualcomm from seeking financial compensation before the suit was filed, the report says.

Qualcomm reportedly accused Apple of infringing patents linked to graphics processing and energy efficiency tech in phones. The two tech companies have been fighting over patents since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for around $1 billion. Apple says Qualcomm didn't offer fair licensing terms for its technology and wants to pay less to use the tech in its devices. Qualcomm, in turn, sued Apple for patent infringement and sought a ban on iPhone sales.

Tuesday's decision comes ahead of a trial set to begin next month. A trial between the US Federal Trade Commission and Qualcomm over mobile chip licenses wrapped up last week.

Apple and Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.