Images of purported Huawei P40 Pro leak on Twitter

Evan Blass/via Twitter

We might be getting our first look at the Huawei P40 Pro, the Chinese telecom giant's next line of flagship smartphones expected to be unveiled in March. Images of the handset were posted to Twitter on Thursday by noted leaker Evan Blass.

The images apparently show the handset's profile from the sides and top, as well as the front and backing, which is seen in black and white color schemes and features what appears to be a packed camera module.

One of the lenses might sport the 10x optical zoom that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tipped in a research note in December. He also predicted it would have a periscope telephoto lens on the back. The previous model of the phone, the Huawei P30 Pro, came with a 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom.

Huawei's P40 and P40 Pro are expected to be announced at an event in Paris in March. The Chinese tech giant's consumer group CEO, Richard Yu, gave the details to French press in December, saying the phone will be released without Google support thanks to being blacklisted by the US government earlier this year.

Huawei will still be able to use the open-source Android operating system, but not Google licensed apps like Google Maps, Uber and Google Podcasts.

Huawei was blacklisted in May when it was added to the United States' "entity list" (PDF). In addition to adding Huawei to the list, US President Donald Trump at the same time signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.