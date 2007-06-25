I'm a mobile phone addict and I'm not sure if I'm proud

So there I am blabbing away on my mobile phone for what seems like five minutes and a friend taps me on the shoulder and says, "Seriously, dude, you've been on that thing for over an hour."

Suddenly I realised that I had indeed been on the phone for over an hour and I'm not sure why -- it wasn't like I had anything particularly interesting to say to the person I was talking to.

Two weeks later I get my phone bill and I realise I had spent over £80 that month. That's right -- nearly halfway to getting myself a Wii.

I wouldn't have thought much about it after I got over the initial shock, but then I read a press release from Carphone Warhouse, stating that one in three 16 to 24 year-olds wouldn't give up their mobile for £1m. Yes, a million pounds. Am I one of these phone addicts who would refuse hard cash for the pleasure of using a mobile and paying £80 a month to a network operator? Oh no -- I am.