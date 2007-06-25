I'm a mobile phone addict and I'm not sure if I'm proud

So there I am blabbing away on my mobile phone for what seems like five minutes and a friend taps me on the shoulder and says, "Seriously, dude, you've been on that thing for over an hour."
Suddenly I realised that I had indeed been on the phone for over an hour and I'm not sure why -- it wasn't like I had anything particularly interesting to say to the person I was talking to.
Two weeks later I get my phone bill and I realise I had spent over £80 that month. That's right -- nearly halfway to getting myself a Wii.
I wouldn't have thought much about it after I got over the initial shock, but then I read a press release from Carphone Warhouse, stating that one in three 16 to 24 year-olds wouldn't give up their mobile for £1m. Yes, a million pounds. Am I one of these phone addicts who would refuse hard cash for the pleasure of using a mobile and paying £80 a month to a network operator? Oh no -- I am.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.