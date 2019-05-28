New Ikea app will save you a trip to the store

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Ikea came out with an app in 2017 to let customers see how furniture would look in their homes via augmented reality called Ikea Place, but it didn't allow you to buy items. A new app from the Netherlands company will change that and include features to making purchasing furniture less of a worry.

A new Ikea app will let users buy the furniture they want as well as see how different styles will look in their home, according to a report Monday from Reuters. France is the first country to get the app, and it will make its way to the US later this year.

"It is a completely new experience," Barbara Martin Coppola, Ikea's chief digital officer, told Reuters. "The app is combined with the store experience, with the online experience."

The Netherlands furniture company's strategy for the app is to sell their furniture to customers who don't have an Ikea nearby. App users will reportedly be able to input the dimensions of a room to see how the furniture will fit and even provide inspiration feeds to help pick the right piece and buy it straight from the app. For those in the stores, it'll display the wide range of styles available from the company that a store may not have the space to carry.