Huawei's answer to Google's Android, Harmony 2.0, to debut on smartphones

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Huawei held global launch event Wednesday, where it announced a bevy of new hardware products for a global rollout. But the big news is the upgrade to Harmony OS, the software some of those products run on.

Harmony has been around since 2019, but this second-gen version will run on a much broader array of Huawei products for the first time, ranging from smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Not just Huawei's smart televisions. It also means the Chinese telecom will no longer need to rely on Android operating system after US sanctions banned Huawei from using American tech products or services. Huawei designed Harmony to serve as its alternative to the Google services on which it previously relied.

In addition to Harmony OS, Huawei launched several products across a range of categories. These include the MatePadPro, Huawei's iPad Pro rival, and the Watch 3, a premium smartwatch that adds an embedded SIM to allow you to take and make calls without pairing to a phone. Huawei also announced new wireless earbuds called the FreeBuds 4, a stylus pen and a sleek LCD monitor.