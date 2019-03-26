Huawei unveils smart glasses, watches and AirPod rivals

Katie Collins/CNET

During Huawei's P30 launch event on Paris on Tuesday the company went all out on accessories.

As well as two new phones, the company unveiled its own take on Apple's AirPods, two new editions of its GT smartwatch and some smart specs.

Built with the help of Korean eyewear company Gentle Monster, Huawei's smart glasses mark a foray into a new product company for the Chinese phone maker. Expected to launch in July 2019, the glasses allow you to take calls and listen to music in stereo thanks to beam-forming technologies.

Huawei's two new smartwatches offer updates to its existing timepiece lineup. First up is the sportier Active Edition, with a 46mm watch face. There's also a version with a 42mm face, the Elegant Edition, which as its name suggests, is sleeker and more sophisticated. Both watches feature Huawei's Triathlon mode, allowing you to measure and track your performance in running, swimming and cycling. The Watch GT Elegant Edition will cost 229 euros ($259), while the Watch GT Active Edition will cost 249 euros ($281).

Huawei

