Huawei sets new goals to overtake Samsung and Apple

The Chinese phone maker wants to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Huawei is teaming up with its Honor smartphone sub-brand as part of new strategic goals.

Huawei has released new goals for the company, namely world domination. 

"[Huawei] has arrived at a brand new stage," Huawei CEO Richard Yu said in a press release Wednesday. "Huawei and Honor are likely to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer this year."

To achieve its top goal of becoming the No. 1 smartphone manufacturer, the Chinese smartphone giant has to come up with strategies to overtake Samsung and Apple, which are currently the first- and second-largest manufacturers in the world, according to IDC's data.  

Huawei has knocked Apple off of its second-place seat before. In the second quarter of 2018, the Huawei became the second-largest manufacturer with 54 million shipped handsets in the quarter, though Huawei's products aren't sold in the US. But Huawei hasn't been able to take down Samsung so far.

In addition, Huawei will also boost its Honor smartphone sub-brand, according to the release. Through a new dual-brand strategy, Huawei hopes Honor will become the second-largest smartphone manufacture in China, and the fourth largest in the world.

