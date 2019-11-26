Huawei, Samsung get phone boost as consumers look for a better value

Angela Lang/CNET

Smartphones saw a decline in sales overall in the third quarter, but Huawei and Samsung still managed to make gains thanks in part to consumers looking for better value from their devices, according to a new report from market research firm Gartner.

A report from Gartner released on Tuesday shows a 0.4% decline in phone sales in the July to September period of this year compared to the same time in 2018. Samsung, Huawei and OPPO all sold more phones in the quarter, while Apple saw a double-digit decline, according to Gartner.

"For the majority of smartphone users, desire has shifted away from owning the least expensive smartphone. Today's smartphone user is opting for midtier smartphones over premium-tier ones because they offer better value for money," Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said in the report. "In addition, while waiting for 5G network coverage to increase to more countries, smartphone users are delaying their purchase decisions until 2020."

Huawei had the biggest improvement of the third quarter selling 65.8 million smartphones, an increase of 26% from last year. This comes as the Chinese tech company has had multiple run-ins with the US government, resulting in its phones being hard to come by in America.

Gartner expects Black Friday deals to lead to an increase in consumer demand in smartphones for the fourth quarter.