Huawei postpones its developers conference over deadly coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei has postponed its upcoming HDC.Cloud developers conference as Chinese authorities try to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus detected in the southeastern city of Wuhan. The controversial company's event was going to take place in Shenzhen -- which lies more than 700 miles south of Wuhan -- Feb. 11-12, but it's been rescheduled to March 27-28.

"Based on the prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic situation of the new coronavirus infection, we attach great importance to the health and safety of all the participants," it said in its announcement.

It also asked staff to avoid traveling to Wuhan and limit contact with animals, Reuters reported, and said it set up an outbreak prevention and control team in the city.

Now playing: Watch this: Deadly coronavirus detected in the US

Foxconn founder Terry Gou suggested that his company's Taiwan-based employees avoid mainland China over the Lunar New Year holiday period, the outlet noted.

The mysterious virus has claimed at least 17 lives and made hundreds more ill in China, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the U.S.

On Thursday, Chinese authorities canceled flights and trains leaving Wuhan and suspended public transport within the city of more than 11 million, the New York Times reported. The government planned to impose travel restrictions on Huanggang, Ezhou, Chibi and Zhijiang -- nearby cities with a combined population of around 9 million.

First published at 4:22 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:05 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.