With 2016's P10, Huawei became one of the first companies to put dual cameras on a phone. The P20, to be unveiled March 27 in Paris, is rumoured to have not two, but three rear shooters.

We'll find out how true that is in a matter of weeks, but based on new photos obtained by CNET en Español, we have an idea of how good the cameras will be, no matter how many there are.

Enlarge Image Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The metadata, also verified by CNET en Español, shows the photo was taken on Feb. 23 on a Huawei P20 device. In the photo, you can see the prefix EML in the model field. EML references the P20's codename, Emily, which had been unearthed in December on XDA Developers.

We're not sure the pics were taken with the three-camera model, but it's a good sign they were obviously shot in a meticulously lit studio given the buzz around the phone is about its photographic chops. If it's good enough for a studio, it's probably going to be able to handle your selfies.

Enlarge Image Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The P20 line is expected to consist of three phones: The P20, the P20 Pro (which will have the three cameras) and the P20 Lite. This would make sense, since the Mate 10 series got the same treatment. As is the style these days, they're also rumoured to have tiny bezels and an iPhone X-style top notch.

The phone looks promising, but it may not be one seen widely in the US. Although Huawei is a major player in the global smartphone industry, it's having a rough time breaking into the US market. Major US mobile carriers like AT&T and Verizon reportedly pulled out of deals to sell Huawei's phones due to security concerns. Officials from US government agencies like the FBI and NRA have also warned buyers against using Huawei phones.