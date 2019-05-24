Huawei gets double bad news from SD Association and Wi-Fi Alliance

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Trump administration ban on Huawei using technology made by US companies continues to have ramifications for the Chinese phone maker. On Friday, two tech standards organizations reportedly cut ties with Huawei.

The Wi-Fi Alliance has "temporarily restricted" Huawei's participation, and the SD Association removed Huawei from its organization, according to multiple reports. The Wi-Fi Alliance promotes and certifies Wi-Fi technology, and the SD Association sets the industry standards for SD memory cards, such as those found in digital cameras.

Huawei will still be able to use these technologies, but it'll no longer have a say in the future development of standards.

In an emailed statement, the SD Association said it's complying with US Department of Commerce orders.

Huawei has been dogged for years by allegations that it's affiliated with the Chinese government. The situation escalated on May 15 when President Donald Trump signed a national security order that effectively banned Huawei. Retailers, chipmakers and Google, owner of the Android operating system used in Huawei phones, have severed their relationships with the company over the past week.

Huawei and the Wi-Fi Alliance didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.