HTC to suspend stock trading as Google acquisition rumors grow

Following on the heels of rumors about HTC's possible acquisition by Google, the Taiwan Stock Exchange has said trading in shares of HTC will be halted on Sept. 21. The TWSE said in a statement:

TWSE announced trading in the shares of HTC Corporation and the securities underlying the company will be halted starting from Sep 21 2017 pending the release of material information. The company will apply for resumption of trading after the release of material information.

CNET has previously reported that the VR headset maker is in talks with Google over all or part of its phone business. Google's latest branded phone, the Pixel 2, is expected to be announced Oct. 5. Google doesn't respond to rumors, the company said yesterday via email.