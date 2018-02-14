HTC head of smartphones resigns

Amazon Japan

HTC will now have to find someone new to lead its smartphone division.

Today the company announced that its president in charge of smartphones, Chialin Chang, has tendered his resignation because of his "personal career plan." Currently the investor note announcing the news has "N/A" listed as Chang's replacement.

In a statement supplied to CNET, an HTC spokesperson said "We can confirm Chialin Chang has resigned from his position as President of the Smartphone and Connected Devices Business at HTC. We thank him for his dedication to the Company for the last six years and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Local reports from Taiwan indicate Chang left to found an AI startup.

Chang leaves amid turmoil at struggling phone maker. In its January earnings report, revenue fell 15 percent compared to December 2017, and year-over-year totals dropped 27 percent. Google recently closed its deal paying HTC $1.1 billion for hire certain HTC workers, many of whom were already working with Google on the Pixel line of phones. And recent rumors suggest HTC won't introduce a phone at the Mobile World Congress show later this month, in favor of debuting its flagship U12 later in April.