Facebook Watch scores recaps of every NBA, WNBA game

NBA Digtial, along with the NBA and Turner Sports, has teamed up with Facebook to make all NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League game recaps available on the social network.

Now you can watch recaps from every game of the season on Facebook Watch, the social network's platform for videos and livestreaming events. The episodes will include the Summer League, preseason and playoffs.

There will also be weekly and monthly Watch Parties that let fans interact with the videos and game recaps in real time.

"We are excited to provide our millions of followers on Facebook with recaps to every game across all four of our leagues," Sam Farber, NBA vice president of digital media, said in a press release. "Through Facebook's innovative Watch Party experience, basketball fans around the world can interact in real-time and share in their passion for the game."

Since its launch, Facebook Watch has been one of the social media sites' more successful endeavors. The feature boasted a $1 billion programming budget at the end of last year.

Data shows that 400 million people visit watch each month and stay for at least one minute of the video. The platform gets about 75 million viewers per day and those people watch for about 20 minutes.

Facebook Watch is home to chat show Red Table Talk. The shows Huda Boss, Five Points, Sacred Lies and Sorry For Your Loss were all renewed for a second season.

