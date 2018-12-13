Have you ever heard of Facebook Watch's biggest shows?

Facebook

Facebook Watch, the giant social network's video hub, launched a year and a half ago, and it's ready to talk about what people -- and how many people -- are actually watching.

Every month, Watch has more than 400 million people who spend at least a minute watching video there. On a daily basis, more than 75 million people visit Watch and stick around for at least a minute, and of those 75 million, the average watch time is 20 minutes.

Over the last three years, Facebook has pushed aggressively into video, as it jostles with YouTube to vacuum up marketing dollars moving online from TV. Its obsession with video culminated in Watch, which Facebook launched last year. Facebook has shifted the types of programming it's pursued since the launch, but the underlying mission for Watch hasn't changed, according to Fidji Simo, Facebook's head of video.

"The main thing that we're always trying to do is develop new forms of social engagement," Fidji Simo, the company's head of video, said in an interview this week.

By pure number of followers, Jada Pinkett Smith's talk program Red Table Talk is the biggest with 4.3 million. Red Table Talk is also the most active Facebook group, based mostly on amount of comments.

The program with the most loyal audience is Sorry for Your Loss, a bereavement drama starring Elizabeth Olsen (who was reportedly paid $2.5 million for it). Facebook measured loyalty by the number of people who completed at least three episodes.

Lest you think that the top programs are all female-driven, the most watched single episode features a motorcycle building organization run by a Army vet with a tattoo sleeve on his right arm. The episode Operation Combat Bikesaver, from Returning the Favor, profiles a former Army engineer who runs a therapeutic bike building program for veterans, has more than 453,000 views.

The show (as opposed to than group) with the most comments is Confetti, an HQ Trivia-like live trivia game show.

Facebook also announced it was renewing four of its originals for second seasons: Huda Boss, Five Points, Sacred Lies, and Sorry For Your Loss.

