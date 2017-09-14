Want to upgrade to new iPhone? Time to unfreeze your credit

James Martin/CNET

Remember that nasty Equifax data breach? Turns out it may affect your ability to upgrade to the latest and greatest iPhone.

That's because Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program needs to run a credit check for you to be eligible to upgrade to the new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus when pre-orders open today (iPhone X pre-orders open October 27).

But if you froze your credit after the Equifax data breach (and let's not lie, freezing your credit was one of the steps advised for the millions of Americans affected), then that credit check won't be possible.

According to CBS, the major credit bureaus require notice of a few hours up to a few days before you apply for finance for a big purchase. You can freeze it again afterward, but expect to pay anywhere between $3 to $10 for the privilege.

Unfreeze your credit

After the Equifax breach, one of the most reliable ways to prevent someone from getting a credit card in your name was to place what's called a "credit freeze."

But to unfreeze your account, you'll need to provide your full name, birth date, complete address, Social Security number and some proof of your identity. You'll also need the PIN you got when you put in the initial freeze request.

Once you have this information assembled, contact each of the credit bureaus using these numbers.

You can also read all about Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program here, as well as pre-order and pricing details for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X here.