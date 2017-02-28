How to turn AT&T's Stream Saver feature off

2:46 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Stream Saver is meant to save your data plan, limiting most video you stream using AT&T's network to 480p, or roughly DVD quality.

But unlimited data plans are now available, so who wants to watch DVD quality video? Not me.

Thankfully, AT&T has an easy way to turn off Stream Saver.

Visit AT&T's website and sign into your account.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

In the Account Overview section, click on the link titled Manage Stream Saver.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Click on the button next to each line you want to disable Stream Saver on.

If you're using the mobile app, follow these steps:

Sign into the app, then select Usage from the slide out menu. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap on Manage my usage. Tap the button next to each line you want to disable Stream Saver on.

The change takes roughly five minutes to take effect, with a device restart required for your phone to begin streaming in full HD.

If you find you're using way too much data with Stream Saver turned off (remember, if you're on the unlimited plan AT&T can throttle you after 22 GB of use), repeat these steps to turn the Stream Saver feature back on.