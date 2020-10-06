How to get a classic Instagram icon for app's 10th birthday

Instagram

Instagram is now a decade old. The photo-sharing app first landed in Apple App Store on Oct. 6, 2010. To celebrate, Instagram is unwrapping some updates and has a hidden birthday surprise that lets you switch up the icon for the app.

Instagram teased the birthday easter egg in a tweet on Tuesday, using emoji to lay out the steps. People quickly posted videos in response of them following the steps and changing up their app icon.

There are twelve new app icons to choose from, including Instagram's classic Polaroid-like icon and a Pride-themed icon.

Switch up your Instagram app icon

To find the birthday easter egg, first head to the Settings page in the Instagram mobile app. Starting from the very top of the settings page, drag the whole screen down. You'll start to see a series of emoji.

Keep dragging the page down until you set off an animation that fills your screen with confetti and you're taking to the App Icon page. You'll see the message: "To celebrate our birthday, this month we're inviting you to change your app icon to your favorite below."

In addition to the current Instagram app icon, there are now twelve options to choose from. Pick your favorite from options like Classic, Dark, Gold and more by clicking on the circle to the right. You'll get a pop-up message asking you to select OK.

Once you click OK, you'll see the new Instagram icon on your home screen. Want to try a different icon or go back to the original? Just repeat the process.

Instagram said it's celebrating its birthday "this month," so it's unclear if you'll be able to switch up your app icon beyond October. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.