How long do we have to wait for the iPhone 8? (The 3:59, Ep. 260)

James Martin/CNET

The wait for the next iPhone may not be as long as feared.

Despite rumors the so-called iPhone 8 may be delayed until October or later, Apple released its earnings report and provided a rosy revenue forecast for the current quarter. That bit of financial wonkiness suggests Apple expects at least some new iPhone to perk up sales.

Whether it's the iPhone 8 or the rumored iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus remains to be seen.

We also break down more of Apple's results and how the iPad made a surprising return to year-over-year growth following 13 straight quarters of declines.

